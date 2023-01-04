EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville House of Bread and Peace Board of Directors has named Shelbie Auberry as the organization’s first executive director.

Auberry is a University of Southern Indiana graduate with a masters in clinical social work. She is currently serving on the board of directors at Aurora, a non-profit organization that serves the homeless in the Evansville area.

Auberry says she is looking forward to what the future holds for the House of Bread and Peace, and hopes that she can create positive change for those in our area that are living without housing.