OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police Department says it responded to a shots fired call Tuesday evening around 9:22 p.m.

OPD tells us that a house with somebody in it was struck one time with gunfire. The house reportedly was on the 700 block of Carol Stream.

This comes less than a week after a house and car were struck by gunfire on 1800 block of Oak Avenue.

Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.