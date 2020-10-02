Houses set up for annual Highway 60 Yard Sale

(WEHT)- The annual Highway 60 Yard Sale is scheduled to go on this weekend, stretching 200 miles across western Kentucky, including parts of Daviess, Henderson, and Union counties.

Thousands of vendors, mostly local residents, will take part in the event, trying to sell their treasures. However, some people say they were worried the pandemic might cancel this year’s event.

I was concerned whether they would or not, but I went on and found out that several people were still doing it, so we went ahead and set up. Twiletta Duncan

The yard sale started Thursday and wraps up Sunday. The sale goes from sunrise until sundown.

(This story was originally published on October 2, 2020)

