Housing insecurity adding to COVID-19 woes

(WEHT)- In one of his first actions in office, President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that extends the federal moratorium on evictions by two months, stretching it to the end of March.

The order comes as housing insecurity continues to be a problem for many Americans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent data from the US Census Bureau shows 9.5 percent of Americans are either not on their current rent or mortgage payment or have little to no confidence in paying their next rent or mortgage payment. Locally, 9.6 percent of Illinoisans, 8.7 percent of Kentuckians, and 8.2 percent of Hoosiers are experiencing housing insecurity.

Garvin Senn with the Legal Aid Society of Evansville says extending the eviction moratorium will help people here, saying it will preserve their housing. Still, Senn says that people covered by the moratorium will still need to pay their landlord one day.

Local groups like Henderson Christian Community Outreach are helping people make ends meet. Mary Dunham says that while they typically give people $100 every two years, the pandemic has changed people’s needs and how the organization helps them. While every case is different, Dunham says they’ve been able to give more than that.

Still, Dunham says people should be proactive and look for help before it gets too late.

(This story was originally published on January 20, 2021)