How Christmas cards played a role in this surprise homecoming

NEWBURGH, INDIANA (WEHT)– Christine Shipley is a resident at Primrose Retirement Community. She said she had an idea to give back to a loved one and others who were spending their Christmas overseas.

“I have a grandson that was overseas and I decided his battalion needed some extra cheer at Christmas,” Shipley said.

She said over a hundred Christmas cards were stuffed with candy canes and shipped out to these soldiers who weren’t going to be home for Christmas. But she couldn’t do it alone. Shipley said residents in her retirement community volunteered to help write notes and prayers to brighten their Christmas. Once her grandson, Captain Christopher Ziga, received these letters to pass around, he knew he had to return the favor.

So on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Ziga and members of his family surprised her with his return home.

“She is really hard to surprise so my mom has been lying to the entire family for the past couple months to keep it a surprise and it took a couple of months of planning to get all the dates lined up so we could surprise her for a visit,” Ziga said.

Now the ultimate question: was Shipley surprised?

“What a great surprise. I don’t have many days like this but it is fantastic. It’s so good to see Chris and Faith and have him back on our soil,” Shipley said.

Proving a written act of kindness really goes a long way.