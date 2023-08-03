HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Southwestern Indiana has quite a bit of German influence, but how far does this influence reach?

How connected are people to their German heritage?

School districts that offer German

The following schools offer German language classes:

Kentucky Muhlenberg County High School

Indiana Jasper High School North Posey High School Castle Tecumseh Signature School



How much local ancestry can be traced back to Germany?

The following counties have the most German ancestry, according to the U.S. Census Bureau:

Illinois Wabash – 28.1% Wayne – 23.0% White – 21.5%

Kentucky Henderson – 11.5%

Indiana Dubois – 48.9% Spencer – 35.0% Posey – 31.0% Warrick – 30.0% Gibson – 27.8% Vanderburgh – 26.9% Perry – 26.4%



How do people celebrate their German heritage?

Volksfest and Strassenfest are two German-themed festivals in the Tri-State.

According to the website Evansville Events, the 61st Annual Volksfest is back August 3 through 5 at 916 North Fulton Ave. Event organizers say Volksfest is a celebration of German food, music and tradition and is one of the Tri-State’s longest running events.

Strassenfest is another German-themed event that starts on August 3 but instead ends on August 6. According to the website Visit Dubois County, the Jasper Strassenfest is a German-inspired street festival that features live entertainment on three downtown stages, polka, lederhosen, hot air balloons, food, games, contests, carnival rides and more.