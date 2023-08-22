HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The April 8, 2024 solar eclipse is less than 33 weeks away and many people throughout the Tri-State have already started planning their viewing parties. But for some, the experience will be much shorter than others.

Evansville’s Regional Eclipse Task Force met with small businesses on Tuesday at KC’s Marina Pointe to discuss how to prepare for thousands of visitors coming to the city. During the meeting, Explore Evansville also provided duration times for the totality of the eclipse in the following locations in the Tri-State:

Location Eclipse duration Darmstadt 3 minutes and 26 seconds Evansville 3 minutes and 3 seconds Henderson 2 minutes and 30 seconds Morganfield 2 minutes and 42 seconds Mount Vernon 3 minutes and 30 seconds Newburgh 2 minutes and 30 seconds New Harmony 3 minutes and 54 seconds Princeton 3 minutes and 54 seconds

Amber Phillips says Visit Evansville is predicting 50,000 to 80,000 traveling to the Evansville region. The next update on eclipse preparations will come in October.

Eyewitness News. Everywhere you are.