HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – If you’ve had a hard time finding a prescription drug recently, you are not alone.

Parents and patients are reportedly unable to find the drugs they need because they just aren’t available. This may force some to either pay an exorbitant price or just go without.

Deaconess Family Pharmacy Manager Tom Fite spoke on Eyewitness News First at Four to discuss what kind of shortages have been experienced here in the Tri-State and what a parent or patient can do. You can view the full interview in the video player above.