Just recently, we’ve noticed a bright spot in one of our southern Indiana counties – after dealing with troubling spikes earlier in the summer, Perry County now has a zero percent positivity rate.

Shelley Kirk talks with Perry County Health Officer Dr. Will Marcum about how the county got COVID under control.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 1, 2020)