How storm debris should be separated for pickup

KENTUCKY (WEHT) With cleanup underway to remove storm-related debris from yards and homes, FEMA would like to remind everyone involved to sort the debris by type when placing it at the curb for collection.

FEMA says debris should be in six separate piles, based on the following:

Vegetative debris such as trees, branches, logs, leaves and other plant debris

Electronic waste such as TVs, computers and phones

Large appliances & white goods such as refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners, and stoves (note: do not leave appliance doors unsealed or unsecured)

Household garbage such as trash bags, discarded paper, packaging and discarded food

Hazardous waste such as oil, batteries, cleaning supplies, pesticides, paints & compressed gases (note: if you believe paint waste may contain lead, keep it moist or inside a plastic bag)

Construction & demolition debris such as lumber, roofing, drywall, carpet, plumbing and furniture.

Do not place gathered debris near power lines or utility boxes, and do not block roadways. Also, avoid placing debris near telephone poles, trees, or other structures like meters and fire hydrants.

Local officials will provide additional information on how and where to place debris collections.