HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A mild winter and high acorn production are being blamed for the increase in ticks in Indiana this year.

A public and environmental health professor at Indiana University says acorn production plays a role in the number of ticks found on people.

The white footed mouse infects the most ticks with the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.

When acorn production drops, there are fewer mice for ticks to feed on. Then ticks start looking for blood from other animals, including humans.

If you find a tick on yourself, use a clean, fine-tipped pair of tweezers. Then get as close as you can to your skin and pull up with even pressure.

Also, if you experience a tick bite, monitor your symptoms for 30 days and contact a doctor if the bite area gets worse.