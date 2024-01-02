HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – For many people, the new year brings new resolutions and a common goal is becoming healthier and staying that way.

While some might head for the gym, experts also recommend monitoring other aspects of our health. Some things to keep an eye include your blood sugar levels and blood pressure.

Eyewitness News spoke with Green River District Health Department officials on Tuesday about the importance of understanding your own health. Officials say that even if your numbers are normal now, knowing your baselines can help identify problems as they occur.