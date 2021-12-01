How to prepare mailboxes for the winter weather

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation, also known as INDOT, is urging residents along state roads and U.S. highways to prepare their mailboxes for winter weather.

Despite the fact that snow plow operators try their best to avoid hitting mailboxes, the weight of snow thrown from plows can cause damage to mailboxes. INDOT recommends placing a mailbox as far from the edge of the roadway as a mail carrier can reach and mounting the mailbox on a sturdy support. Clearing a path to the mailbox can ensure safer delivery of mail and reduce the amount of snow coming off a plow.

Some more helpful tips include placing a six-to-eight-inch piece of reflective tape on the mailbox to help it be easier noticed at night, avoiding plastic mailboxes since they can shatter in the cold temperatures, and if the mailbox is often damaged or knocked down, consider changing the location of it.