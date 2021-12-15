How to prevent a Christmas tree fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Some people like fake Christmas trees in their homes, but others like live ones.

On December 16 at 9:00 a.m., the Evansville Firefighters Local #357 will be holding a demonstration on what happens if those live trees are not cared for properly. The Evansville Fire Department invites the public to view a “real-world” demonstration of a Christmas tree fire.

Every year injuries and loss of property occur due to, not only Christmas trees, but holiday decorations. Here are just a few statistics: