How to prevent a Christmas tree fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Some people like fake Christmas trees in their homes, but others like live ones.
On December 16 at 9:00 a.m., the Evansville Firefighters Local #357 will be holding a demonstration on what happens if those live trees are not cared for properly. The Evansville Fire Department invites the public to view a “real-world” demonstration of a Christmas tree fire.
Every year injuries and loss of property occur due to, not only Christmas trees, but holiday decorations. Here are just a few statistics:
- Between 2015 to 2019, U.S. fire departments responded to an average 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year. These fires caused an average of two deaths, 12 injuries, and $10 million annual property damage.
- Electrical distribution or lighting equipment was involved in almost half of home Christmas tree fires. Nearly one in five Christmas tree fires were started by decorative lights.
- In nearly one-fifth of the Christmas tree fires, some type of heat source, such as a candle or equipment, was too close to the tree.
- Roughly three-quarters of Christmas tree fires occurred in December or January.