How to protect utilities at home during winter weather

HENDERSON, Ky. WEHT) – Many Tri-Staters will be spending the weekend in the deep freeze and getting ready for the winter storm headed our way.

Utility providers want the region to be sure their sources of heat, power and water make it through.

Kenergy crews repaired downed power lines on the Audubon Parkway this afternoon, left over from Wednesday’s ice.

While snow is in the forecast, Leslie Barr of Kenergy says people should have an emergency kit that includes water, blankets, and extra medicine, should keep phones and other devices charged, and don’t drive unless it’s necessary.

“You don’t think of electric outages when it comes to being on the roads, but actually, a lot of our outages occur due to cars that have had accidents, run into poles, and broken poles take a while to fix,” she said.

Keeping the water running is also important. Logan Higginson of A1 Septic and Plumbing says temperatures dropping to the teens and single digits is a big concern

“When we start getting into the single digits, we start getting into the teens, we’re going to start dealing with frozen water lines, then with the snow coming in, it’s going to make it more challenging,” he said.

People should run their faucets on a drip overnight, keep cabinet doors to pipes open and fill any gaps where cold air could reach water pipes.

“People are very cold, they turn their heat up, and that’s fine, they want to stay warm,” said Kay Coomes of Atmos Energy.

To help stay warm, she says people with natural gas should clear any vents covered by snow on outdoor meters or appliances with a brush.

“If there’s any blockage make sure that it’s operating correctly to that’s just one thing that they another thing they can do. The whole point of this is we want to keep our system as moving as safely and as reliably as we can for the community,” Coomes said.

Utility officials we talked with say they’ll be watching for any outages as the forecasted snow makes it way through our area.

(This story was originally published on February 12, 2021)