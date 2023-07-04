HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Hotter weather means the rise of encounters with mosquitos and ticks, and Indiana health officials are giving tips on how to protect yourself and your home.

Luis Chaves is an associate professor in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health in the School of Public Health at Indiana University. He states due to the current El Nino event and after a quick transition between extreme weather patterns, experts are expecting to see changes in the transmission patterns for vector borne diseases.

This is due to increased rainfall across the planet, and 2023 could be special as El Nino is occurring shortly after La Nina.

Catherine Hill is the head of the Department of Entomology at Purdue University, and she states mosquitos and ticks are starting to appear earlier and stick around longer due to the warmer temperatures.

She says mosquitos like standing water, so to reduce the risk, eliminate standing water in yards. Ticks can migrate from wooded areas into yards, and keeping the lawn mowed can reduce the chance of ticks moving closer to a house.

Chaves states people should wear appropriate clothing when going into natural environments like forests, including wearing pants, appropriate boots and long sleeves. Insect repellents that have been approved by the EPA can also be used.

When it comes to a household level, Chaves says to prevent growth of mosquito populations, one can look for mosquito larval habitats and eliminating them. This includes looking for unattended water containers and checking their gutters and pools.