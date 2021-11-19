How to safely dispose of used cooking oil after Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – With all the cooking taking place during Thanksgiving, you’ll probably end up with a lot of used cooking oil. So what do you do with it? Take it to the Holiday Used Cooking Oil Drive.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will host the drive on Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event will be held at the parking lot behind the Civic Center next to C.K. Newsome Community Center.

According to EWSU, people should dispose of their used cooking oil in this manner because pouring it down the drain can cause problems with the sewer systems. “This type of material, called FOG, can solidify and clog sewer pipes resulting in sewer backups and costly repairs for homeowners and the Utility.”

Only Evansville residents will be allowed at this event. Accepted materials include frying oil, meat drippings, canola oil, corn oil, lard, olive oil, peanut oil, sesame oil, sunflower oil, and vegetable oil. Petroleum oil waste will not be accepted.

Residents should enter the parking lot from behind the Newsome center on Elsas Ave. Representatives from American Grease and Septic will set up barrels for residents to dispose of used cooking oil. Once they have disposed of their oil, residents will exit the parking lot onto Walnut Street.