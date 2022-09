EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – On Sunday, the USS LST-325 embarked on a fundraising cruise for three and a half weeks with around 50 crew members on board. The ship will travel to Ashland, Kentucky; Charleston, West Virginia; and Cincinnati, Ohio.

The ship will return to Evansville on October 5, and will reopen to the public on October 8. You can track the LST-325 on its journey along the Ohio River online here.