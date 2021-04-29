How will President Biden’s community college plan plan affect Tri-State?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It’s an ambitious plan with a big price tag.

President Biden has unveiled the American Families Plan, featuring a $1.8 trillion price tag to, among other things, fund a comprehensive family and medical leave plan, two years of pre-school, and two years of community college for each student.

While the plan would expand access for some students, how will it impact Tri-State community colleges like Ivy Tech? Evansville campus chancellor Daniela Vidal says its impact depends on how many students end up making use of the program but adds Ivy Tech could see a ‘net gain’ from the program.

Vidal also says the program could provide a boost to the region, noting it’s a ‘good thing’ for the community to see more people get educated.

IUPUI assistant professor David Nguyen says the plan could also help, but not totally solve, the country’s growing student loan debt problem as more students turn to community colleges for at least some of their education.

Still, the plan remains just a plan and it remains unclear what, if anything, will become law.

(This story was originally published on April 29, 2021)