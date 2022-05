HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson police are looking for a suspect following a robbery Tuesday night.

Officers say it happened just before 8:30 at the Dollar Tree on South Green Street.

A cashier says a man wearing a red hoodie and red mask came up to the register and pointed a gun at her saying “give me everything.”

Police say they set up a perimeter around the store but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henderson Police or the Crime Stoppers hotline.