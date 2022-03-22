HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) announced on their Facebook page that two suspects have received drug charges.

HPD says that on March 19, first responders were dispatched to a residence at N Niehaus Trail for a possible opioid overdose. HPD says that on March 20, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) was contacted by law enforcement from another jurisdiction about potential drug activity involving individuals living at the same residence on N Niehaus Trail.

Come March 21, according to HPD, HPD and the DCSO assisted the Dubois County Superior Court Probation Office in enforcing a court order at the residence on N Niehaus Trail. HPD says that during the service of the order, officers located illegal narcotics in the residence, and contacted the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office. HPD says the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office assisted law enforcement in obtaining a search warrant for the property. The warrant was issued by the Dubois County Circuit Court, says HPD.

HPD says that officers located approximately 15 pounds of marijuana, 177 grams of psylocibin mushrooms, various other thc products, and approximately $11,000 in cash. According to information gathered from the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, the two suspects arrested were Alexis J. Seitz, 25, of Huntingburg, and Robert L. Shepherd III, 31, of Huntingburg. HPD says that the two suspects were charged with the following:

Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance (psylocibin mushrooms)

Dealing in Marijuana Over 10 Pounds

Possession of Marijuana – 2 counts

Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Possession of Paraphernalia

The investigation is ongoing at this time, says HPD.