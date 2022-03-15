HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) sent out a press release that continued an investigation into a March 13 pursuit that turned into a drug arrest.

HPD says that on March 13 Indiana Law Enforcement Officers arrested Toddrick Ogburn after a vehicle pursuit ended in Pike County. HPD says that during the arrest Officers located marijuana, a large amount of cash and more than 2 pounds of pills suspected to be fentanyl.

HPD says that on March 14, Officers with the DEA Task Force in Southern Indiana continued the investigation, which led to an address in Henderson. HPD says that Officers with the Henderson Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA Task Force executed a search warrant at Ogburn’s Pringle Street residence. During the search Officers located more than 5 pounds of marijuana, pills suspected to be ecstasy, and about 300 grams of pills suspected to be fentanyl, says HPD.

According to HPD, Toddrick Ogburn was placed into custody at the Davies County, Indiana Security Center.