HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – According to the Henderson Police Department (HPD), a juvenile was burned at a high school by another person.

HPD says Brandon Dean, 18, of Henderson, gave a juvenile a piece of hot metal in a shop class, without the juvenile knowing the metal was hot. HPD says the juvenile was sent to the school nurse and was released, and shortly afterwards Dean was arrested. According to a news release sent out by HPD, Dean was charged with Assault 2nd.

Dean is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center. HPD says the investigation is still ongoing.