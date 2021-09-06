HPD: Man arrested after fleeing police

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)– George Grisby, from Boonville, was arrested around 9:30 Sunday night near Henderson’s riverfront after driving into a tree, according to officers.

Henderson police say officers tried to pull a car over after the vehicle’s tires squealed while making a left-hand turn off of Main Street onto 1st Street, but the driver refused to stop and started to drive down Water Street fast.

Shortly after, officers were told the same vehicle was near the riverfront revving its motor.

Henderson police officers and Henderson County sheriff’s deputies arrested the driver, George Grigsby. Investigators say Grisby drove through the fenced-in area of Gavilon Grain LLC. and then hit a tree.

Grisby faced several charges including criminal trespass 2nd degree, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, and fleeing or evading police 1st degree.