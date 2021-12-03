HPD: Man arrested for shooting into vehicle with a two-year-old inside

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police arrested a man on Friday for shooting a vehicle with three people inside, including a two-year-old who was critically wounded.

According to police, Darren Miller shot the vehicle from a short distance away just after 1 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Powell and South Adams. A two-year-old child named Phoenix was struck by the gunfire, and was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis. Her family says that Phoenix is now recovering from surgery at the hospital.

Miller was charged with wanton endangerment and assault. Henderson Police say the investigation is ongoing.