HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department arrested a man allegedly involved in a March shooting, and this same man received drug charges as well.

HPD says on March 21 some of its members responded to the 400 block of South Green Street in reference to shots fired. Police say a patrol officer collected multiple shell casings and it was discovered one bullet hit an apartment complex on South Ingram Street. HPD says the bullet was lodged in the inside wall of a children’s bedroom. Police say a separate call involving a car being shot was dispatched while patrol officers were on scene of the shooting, and a vehicle with multiple gunshots was located at 701 Cherry Street. Police say officers took statements from two individuals and detectives obtained surveillance footage of the incident.

HPD says come April 21, Rashaud T. Harvey, of Henderson, was stopped on US Highway 41 North in Henderson due to an active warrant. Police say that Harvey was charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree due to this shooting. HPD says Harvey was also charged with two counts of Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) and two counts of Trafficking Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of School.

Police say the trafficking charges were two separate incidents in December of 2021, both occurring within one-hundred feet of a school.