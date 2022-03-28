HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On March 27 around 5:30 a.m., officers from the Henderson Police Department (HPD) were sent to a residence in the 1700 Block of N Green Street for an assault case, police say.

HPD says that when officers arrived, the victim was bleeding from the head, and EMS was dispatched to treat the victim. HPD says that officers were able to discover a name for a suspect and Brian Powell of Henderson was located and arrested in the 400 Block of Herron Avenue.

HPD says that Powell was charged with Assault 2nd Degree Domestic Violence.