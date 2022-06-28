HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – One has been declared dead in a Henderson moped accident, says the Henderson Police Department.

HPD says on June 27 at 8:54 p.m. police responded to the intersection of Sand Lane and Fairground Lane in reference to an accident with injuries.

HPD says a SUV driven by Chance Deno, 23, of Henderson, was attempting to turn off Sand Lane and onto Fairground Lane. Police say a moped being driven by Ricky Brown, 58, of Henderson, on Sand Lane was coming the opposite direction. Police say the SUV and motorcycle collided near the intersection of Sand Lane and Fairground Lane. HPD says the people in the SUV were not harmed, and Brown was taken to a local hospital for his injuries where he was pronounced dead.

Police say this case is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.