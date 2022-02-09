HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – On February 9 the Henderson Police Department (HPD) got called to a public defenders office on a report of a broken front window.

HPD says the window was located, and further investigation revealed that an arrow went inside the building and into the wall of an office. HPD says it appeared that someone shot an arrow through the front glass of the public defenders office which went through a door and into an office causing damages of more than $1,000.

HPD says no one was inside the building during the incident, and there was no report of any injuries. According to a press release sent out by HPD, this case is categorized as Criminal Mischief 1st Degree. If anyone has any information on this incident HPD asks for them to give them a call at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.