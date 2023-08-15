HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Tonight the Henderson Police Department is reminding drivers to lock their car doors and take the keys with them.

They say there have been several reports of stolen vehicles because drivers did not lock their car doors and left the keys in the ignition.

Police officials say they want to stress the importance of not only keeping your car locked but also removing any valuables from inside.

They also say it’s a good idea to park close to a house in a well-lit area and contact the police about any suspicious activity.