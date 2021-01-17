HPD: Two arrested in connection to stolen vehicle

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police say two people in Henderson were arrested Sunday in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Vanderburgh County.

Police say they got a call about a stolen Tahoe seen leaving the True Vine Inn in Henderson.

Officers stopped the vehicle and say synthetic drugs and needles were in plan view.

Police say they also found scales, methamphetamine and a gun.

Police identified the driver as Cory Clark and the passenger as Charil Clark.

Cory Clark was arrested for receiving stolen property, trafficking synthetic drugs, and other charges.

Charil Clark had a warrant out of Vanderburgh County and was arrested for that.

(This story was originally published on January 17, 2021)