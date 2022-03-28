HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) says that on March 27, officers responded to a Henderson hospital in reference to a male that walked into the Emergency Room with many stab wounds.

HPD says that the victim told them that he was at a residence on Barnett Drive when Zachary Martin stabbed him numerous times with a knife. Police say that Zachary Martin was at this residence on Barnett Drive and was taken into custody. Martin was arrested for Assault 1st Degree and lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center, says HPD.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department Investigations Division. Det. John Nevels #70.