HPD: Woman facing assault charges after attempting to cut victim’s throat

HENDERSON CO, Ky (WEHT) – A woman is facing assault charges after police say she tried to cut someone’s throat.

Police were sent to a home in the 3000 block of Robards-Rock House Road in Robards, KY after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance.

When police arrived, the victim told them Nikki Teague, 27, attempted to cut his throat with a knife while he was lying in bed with his eyes closed. Police say although injury was caused to the victim’s throat, he refused medical treatment.

Teague was arrested on charges of second degree assault and first degree wanton endangerment. She is being held in the Henderson County Jail.

A mugshot was not immediately available.

