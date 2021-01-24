Huey the Baird’s Tapir at Mesker Park Zoo dies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Huey the Baird’s Tapir at Mesker Park Zoo has passed away.

Zoo officials say he was euthanized last week after suffering from age-induced issues with heart and liver functionality.

Zoo officials say Huey was born in 1994 at Zoo Miami. In 1996 he spent time with White Oak Conservation. Huey came to Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in 2008.

According to a post on the zoo’s Facebook page, Huey was 26 years old and one of the oldest Baird’s tapirs under human care in North America.

