VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office has dropped charges against one of two defendants facing life in prison after a fatal shooting on Kirkwood Drive.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Samuel Huggler after the co-defendant in the case, Daniel Alvey, refused to testify against Huggler. Prosecutors say the refusal came even after Alvey was granted use immunity.

Huggler and Alvey were arrested in December after police say Huggler hired Alvey to shoot three people on Kirkwood Drive. Olivia Huggler, 18, died in the shooting, and two other victims were also shot.

Prosecutors say they have the option to refile the case at a later time. Huggler’s trial was scheduled to start Monday.