EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville building whose future looked very dim earlier this week may have a new lease on life.

As Eyewitness News reported Monday, the Historic Landmarks Foundation put the Hulman Building in downtown Evansville on its top 10 list of most endangered landmarks in Indiana.

But it may not be there long.

Realtor Shelly Stallings says she has an agreement in principia to sell the building. She would not name the buyer, but she says the buyer wants to turn the building into a hotel under a national flag. The new buyer has 7 months to arrange financing and perform its due diligence.

Stallings would not reveal the selling price, but the building was listed for five million dollars and she describes it as “a strong offer.”