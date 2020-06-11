Human remains identified in Gallatin Co.

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT)- The Illinois State Police announced they identified the remains of 32-year-old Chase Mitchell after they were found in rural Gallatin Co.

Mitchell was reported missing to the Eldorado Police Department on May 5 and the remains were found Tuesday.

The Illinois State Police are leading a homicide investigation with local law enforcement, though no further information is currently available.

(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)

