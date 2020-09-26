Human Rights Defense Center files lawsuit against Henderson County and jail officials

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) The Human Rights Defense Center has brought a lawsuit against Henderson County, alleging censorship of educational materials mailed to those incarcerated at the Henderson County Jail.

HRDC is focused on public education, advocacy and outreach to incarcerated persons, helping them to educate themselves about their constitutional and human rights, and accessing educational materials.

The lawsuit states the defendants were preventing inmates from receiving these materials by refusing to deliver them and also utilizing the Return to Sender services of the United States Postal Service.

The lawsuit names jailer Amy Brady and mail clerk Lironda Hunt directly, as well as ten other currently unidentified Does that were or are employed by the county.

