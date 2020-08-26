Humane society braces for more animals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Millions of pets are given up each year and officials believe the numbers will only go up as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

Indiana’s eviction moratorium expired nearly two weeks ago. Some people are making due with as they try to figure out their next move.

“They have lived out of their cars with their pets. We have talked to people who have said, ‘I will not leave my dog behind but I can’t find a place to accept him because he’s an 80 pound bully breed mix,'” explained Amanda Coburn, Chief Development Officer for the Vanderburgh Humane Society. She said this a situation they see too often. “And then of course there are some people who are forced to surrender their pets because they can’t find housing that will accept them.”

Housing issues are the biggest reason pets wind up in shelters. Humane societies are bracing for a surge as more people struggle to keep a roof over their head.

“There’s only one apartment complex that I know of in the entire city of Evansville that will accept a pit bull mixed dog which is awful,” Coburn said.

VHS is calling on insurance companies and landlords to abolish breed restrictions. They are also hoping families get the help they need during these trying times. This way families aren’t forced to part ways with their pets.

If money is tight call your utility company and landlord to negotiate a payment plan.

“Some can’t even afford the payment program so there would have to be resources. That’s where organizations like aurora, and cape come into play and that assistance from government,” said Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer

In addition to the help available locally, Indiana is launching a program helping tenants and landlords work something out with the help of licensed mediators without any fees.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 26, 2020)