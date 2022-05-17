POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – For researchers and animal health experts, today is the reality of science and medicine. For animal rights groups, today is emotional and unnecessary.

According to a report from the Humane Society of the United State’s investigation, 32 beagle dogs are set to be euthanized today and tomorrow at a testing site in Posey County. The humane Society says despite numerous attempts, Inotiv officials have yet to engage in any dialogue.

Humane Society officials hope to convince Inotiv to release the remaining dogs, saying local rescue shelters are willing to take them in. Researchers we spoke with last week say euthanizations in some medical trials are required in order to study tissue. Inotiv repeatedly states that they are testing within the confines of the law.

A statement from Inotiv can be read in the window below: