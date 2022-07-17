KENTUCKY (WEHT) — With storms rolling through the Tri-State, many residents woke up this morning with no power.

Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Kenergy reported scattered outages impacted around 600 residents in Western Kentucky.

“Crews are already out working to get power restored as quickly as possible,” tweeted the energy company.

As of 1 p.m,, the company showed 10 outages throughout the Tri-State with over a hundred residents still waiting for power. You can see the current outages by visiting stormcenter.kenergycorp.com.