MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Many Mt. Vernon residents were left in the dark after CenterPoint crews worked for hours to restore power in the area.

CenterPoint says the outages were caused by a semi-truck that hit and damaged a transmission pole. The accident even caused some people living on Evansville’s westside to have no electricity as well.

Despite it being reported Friday afternoon, around 825 customers were still impacted by the outages in Mt. Vernon as of 8 p.m. CenterPoint officials said crews would have power restored after two hours, but it took a bit longer than that.

According to the company’s outage map, electricity has since been restored to all Mt. Vernon residents.