HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – About 700 students in Hopkins County will soon get a new pair of shoes thanks to a donation from a local non-profit.

The chair of Hopkins County Happy Feet Cheri McNary said she had no idea such a problem existed until she got involved.

The program launched in 2012 and benefits students in the Hopkins County School District and Dawson Springs Independent Schools.

Since the program started, more than 5,500 students have received new shoes.