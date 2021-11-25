Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals delivered in Warrick County

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A rainy Thanksgiving morning was made a little brighter as more than 300 meals were delivered to families and individuals across Warrick County. In its 21st year, the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner combined thankfulness with fellowship. Volunteers and donors made this event a success, according to the event’s director Gary Young.

“All of these people are here on Thanksgiving morning,” says Young. “And I’m sure they all have plans today and meals to cook, but they get an opportunity to be a part of this and to touch somebody’s life, and look at them face to face and tell them we’re here to give.”

Dakota and Alyssa Adcox volunteered to drive and deliver meals to residents in the Boonville area, and included their daughters on this experience.

“We decided to do it as a family so we can show our girls God’s love in action and that they could be a part of it,” says Dakota Adcox.

Dana Day, who received her Thanksgiving meal, says this experience will teach the Adcox children lessons they can carry with them for years to come.

“That’s the most precious part about it because they’re showing to give to others instead of being selfish.”

Alyssa Adcox says she and her family are proud to help their fellow Warrick County residents and are thankful for the opportunity to help out on Thanksgiving Day.

“We love Boonville, we want to make sure everybody is getting what they need in Boonville, and just being able to help because we’ve been blessed and we want to bless others as well.”

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner received monetary donations along with donated supplies and food from local businesses, grocery stores, and members of the community.