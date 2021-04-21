Hundreds of thousands of dollars coming to Western KY schools for highway safety projects

Ky. (WEHT) — More than half a million dollars in state funding is coming to fund Western Kentucky school highway safety projects.

$200,000 is coming to Hopkins County to design turn lanes at Pride Elementary and James Madison Middle School. Pride Elementary is set to receive an additional $1.2 million in Fiscal Year 2022.

Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby says Pride Elementary has the highest number of walkers of any elementary school in the county.

“For years we have battled a traffic congestion problem in our area and we are excited about a solution,” said Pride Elementary Principal Kristy Saint in a news release.

Other Western Kentucky counties receiving funding include:

Daviess Co: $200,000 to repair KY 298 and at US 431 near So. Oaks Elementary.

McLean County: $100,000 KY 136, design turn lanes at McLean County High School. An additional $700,000 is expected in FY 2022.

Union Co: US 60, $100,000 to construct ditch repairs near Union County High School and build a sidewalk between UCHS and Middle School

Webster Co: $200,000 to design turn lanes at Webster County Schools. An additional $550,000 is expected in FY 2022.

