NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — June is Pride Month and Warrick County is taking part with a colorful pride celebration.

Warrick County Indiana Pride hosted its second Pride Festival at the Newburgh Lock and Dam this weekend. The event kicked off Saturday morning with a local vendor market and featured a family-friendly drag show.

LGBTQ+ entertainers packed seats at the Allen Family Amphitheater and celebrated pride with music and comedy.

Many people Eyewitness News spoke with tell us these events are important because anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is still a threat to the community.

“We’ve been talking a lot about the human rights campaign and how they issued a warning 43 years in existence and it’s actually dangerous for us to be in the United States,” says Yvon Lauren, Warrick County Indiana Pride president.

“I think a lot of the legislation starting to be introduced, to kind of ban drag shows, drag spaces, are honestly being made out of a lot of misinformation,” explains drag queen Kitt St. Clair.

The mission of Warrick County Indiana Pride is to bring the LGBTQ+ community together and celebrate who they are.