INDIANA (WEHT) – Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (Indiana DNR) say hunters are encouraged to donate their harvested deer to the Sportsman’s Benevolence Fund to support hungry Hoosiers.

Indiana DNR says the Sportsman’s Benevolence Fund provides grants to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, Dubois County Sportsmen Club, and Hunters and Farmers Feeding the Hungry to pay for processing fees when hunters donate legally harvested deer to the program.

The steps to participate are:

Hunt deer. Harvest the deer. Drop off your field-dressed deer at a local participating processor. Processing fees are paid for by the Sportsman’s Benevolence Fund. The processor will create venison burgers to distribute to food banks.

According to the Indiana DNR’s website and Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, processors in our area of Indiana can be found at: