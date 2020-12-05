Huntingburg FD investigating early morning house fire

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) Huntingburg firefighters are investigating after a home in the 500 block of East 8th St caught fire early Saturday morning.

The Huntingburg Fire Department believe the fire started in the back of the house near a kerosene heater that was in use. One person in the home at the time of the fire was able to get out and call 911.

Firefighters say flames got into at least one of the walls and part of the ceiling and wall had to be removed to put the fire out. They say the fire appears to have been accidental.

(This story was originally published on December 5, 2020)

