Huntingburg getting into holiday spirit

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT)- To say it’s been a busy couple of weeks in Huntingburg would be an understatement. In October, the Dubois Co. town was named the best small town in Indiana by tripsavvy.com. On Friday, Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner announced his resignation to become the Executive Director of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

Despite all that, the town still found time to ring in the holiday season Sunday night. In fact, Spinner says Huntingburg’s holiday charm helped it win the best small town in Indiana distinction.

Part of the reason that we received that designation was because of the unique downtown that we have, and certainly Christmas Stroll is the time that is highlighted the most. The transformation, it’s as Americana as it can get, that’s what they told us. Denny Spiller

Local business owner Andrea Tooley tells Eyewitness News she’s proud of her town.

Well, there are a lot of things that make Huntingburg special, we love our small town, everyone here is very friendly, we all know each other, we’re very welcoming to visitors. Andrea Tooley

While the feeling of leaving the mayor’s office is bittersweet for Spinner, he says he’s left a good foundation for whoever replaces him.

I look forward to seeing the vision of whoever becomes the mayor next, we’ve got a good base set for them and I think there’ll be a lot of successes coming Huntingburg’s way. Denny Spinner

Spinner will formally step down November 25.

(This story was originally published on November 8, 2020)