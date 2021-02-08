Huntingburg man arrested after leading authorities on a four county chase

SPENCER CO, Ind (WEHT) A Huntingburg man is facing several charges after police say he led them on a chase through multiple Indiana counties.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, deputies were on patrol on SR 545 near St. Meinrad when they spotted a vehicle in violation of Indiana Code. Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle continued east out of St. Meinrad on SR 62 at a high rate of speed.

According to court documents, the pursuit went into Perry, Dubois and Crawford Counties, when the vehicle lost control and drove over an embankment near the Anderson River in Crawford County. Officers apprehended the male driver without further incident.

Tyler A. Eckert was arrested and faces charged of resisting law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, criminal recklessness, reckless driving, criminal mischief, and numerous traffic infractions.

